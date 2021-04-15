DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map we have a slow, lumbering low pressure system finally on the move toward Colorado. In the last 24 hours the system has transitioned from Nevada into Utah and has covered most of Colorado with cloud cover and light mountain snow early on Thursday.
This will bring in a chance for afternoon rain and possible thunderstorms from Denver out over the northeastern plains. This rain will change over to snow overnight. As this slow system moves into Colorado snow will pick up in the mountains and northeastern plains.
A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the Northeastern Plains, Northern Front Range Foothills and Mountains. The Denver metro area at this time is not in an advisory area. But, is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow on grassy areas thru Friday morning.