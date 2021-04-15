CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
(CBS4) – Several safety closures remain in place along Interstate 70 due to multiple slide-offs and crashes west of Denver. As of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, I-70 was closed eastbound at Silverthorne, Eisenhower Tunnel, and Clear Creek Canyon.

Westbound lanes were also closed at the Morrison Exit for a crash west of Golden. There is no estimated time for the closures to reopen.

The commercial motor vehicle chain law and passenger vehicle traction law are in effect on US 285 between Morrison Road and Pine Junction.

For the latest traffic and road condition updates, visit cotrip.org or dial 311.

