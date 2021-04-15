CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Roxborough State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Wildlife officials are reminding Coloradans that it’s time again when bears are waking up from hibernation and leaving their dens in search of food. A wildlife camera captured video of a family of black bears on the move in Roxborough Park on Saturday.

“Please remember, we’re getting back into the season when bears are active,” said Steve McClung, assistant area wildlife manager for CPW in Durango.

Wildlife officials are asking people to be bear aware to limit as many bear-human conflicts as possible. This includes securing your trash and taking down your bird feeders to avoid attracting bears.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“The last thing we want to do is put down a bear, every wildlife officer absolutely hates doing that,” McClung said. “So don’t hesitate to call us as soon as you see any bad behavior, even if it appears minor. That gives us a much better opportunity to correct the situation early.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also urges residents to report bear problems to local wildlife offices as soon as they see them.

Anica Padilla