DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Wildlife officials are reminding Coloradans that it’s time again when bears are waking up from hibernation and leaving their dens in search of food. A wildlife camera captured video of a family of black bears on the move in Roxborough Park on Saturday.
READ MORE: Aurora Police Investigate Hit & Run Involving Pedestrian
Black bears are waking up at Roxborough🐻 This family was spotted on Saturday morning by our #trailcams #livelifeoutsideCO pic.twitter.com/3Kf6JylkfHREAD MORE: Pausing Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Impacting Distribution In Rural Colorada
— Ranger_Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) April 14, 2021
“Please remember, we’re getting back into the season when bears are active,” said Steve McClung, assistant area wildlife manager for CPW in Durango.
Wildlife officials are asking people to be bear aware to limit as many bear-human conflicts as possible. This includes securing your trash and taking down your bird feeders to avoid attracting bears.MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: Denver Included Winter Weather Advisory
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also urges residents to report bear problems to local wildlife offices as soon as they see them.