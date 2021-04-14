WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A SWAT team is working to negotiate the surrender of Raymond Quintana, a man accused of pointing a gun at Thornton police on Friday after leading officers on a chase. Investigators say Quintana is refusing to come out of the Edgewood Apartments located at 69th and Stuart Streets in Westminster.
Westminster and Thornton police responded to the apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers say Quintana is believed to be armed and injured from the incident on Friday.
Police evacuated the apartment complex and issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area. Quintana is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including 1st degree attempted assault on police officer, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony eluding and burglary.
Quintana was reportedly attempting to burglarize a coin machine on Friday at 9700 Welby Road. Police say he had a gun when officers arrived and he took off in a vehicle and crashed it near 115th & Colorado after a chase.
Quintana was suspected of running away from the crash scene and running into people’s homes and stealing a Jeep, which was later found abandoned in a different area. Police fired shots at Quintana at one point during their pursuit, but it’s not clear if they hit him.
The manhunt prompted school lockdowns and a stay-in-place recommendation in the neighborhood around 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
Quintana’s criminal history includes multiple arrests in Denver spanning from 2010 to 2018 which include burglary, vehicular eluding and assault. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 — (720) 913-STOP — or submit an online tip at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips.