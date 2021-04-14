ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Water parks in the Denver metro area are announcing opening dates. The Arvada Apex Center will welcome visitors in their outdoor pools and splash pad on Memorial Day weekend.
The Splash in Golden will also open May 29. They say more details will be posted soon.
Paradice Island Pool in Commerce City and the Broomfield Bay Aquatic Park will open this summer, however they did not list specific dates.
The Oasis Family Aquatic Park in Brighton will open its doors on June 5 until Aug. 8.