Colorado Health Expert Addresses Rising Fears About Johnson & Johnson VaccineAs Colorado paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, experts are concerned people won’t return to getting their doses.

Why Colorado Residents May Not Be Suffering As Much From Allergies This YearSome people in Colorado are reporting that their allergies aren't as bad this spring in comparison to previous years. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says there's a reason for that.

Parker Family 'Shellshocked' After Being Booted From Flight Over Mask IssueA family from Parker was ordered to deboard a Southwest Airlines flight at Denver International Airport after their toddler couldn't keep wearing his mask.

Improper Vaccine Storage Forces Coloradans To Get Another RoundColoradans who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic will need to get another round.

Colorado Vascular Surgeon Explains What To Watch For If You've Received The J&J VaccineNow, many are wondering if they’re at risk for blood clots now possibly linked to the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Deals Big Blow To Mountain CommunitiesThe loss of Johnson & Johnson vaccines ahead of the next week could put a strain on sprawling Colorado mountain communities.