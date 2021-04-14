THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Thornton are asking for the public’s help in their search for Raymond Quintana, a man who they say pointed at gun at officers and escaped after leading them on a chase last week. It happened on Friday morning, and the manhunt afterwards prompted school lockdowns and a stay-in-place recommendation in the neighborhood around 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
Police first responded to 9700 Welby Road where they say Quintana was reportedly attempting to burglarize a coin machine. They say he had a gun when officers arrived and he took off in a vehicle and crashed it near 115th & Colorado after a chase. He then is suspected of running away from the crash scene and running into people’s homes and stealing a Jeep, which was later found abandoned in a different area. Police fired shots at Quintana at one point during their pursuit, but it’s not clear if they hit him.
Quintana is 36 and has a tattoo of the letter Q on the back of his neck. He is wanted on charges including felony menacing, trespass, vehicle theft and vehicular eluding. His criminal history includes multiple arrests in Denver spanning from 2010 to 2018 which include burglary, vehicular eluding and assault.
Anyone who knows where Quintana might be is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 — (720) 913-STOP — or submit an online tip at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips.