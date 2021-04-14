MESA COUNTY, Co. (CBS4) – Mesa County investigators say they recovered a stolen van in Los Angeles. Investigators say a white 2006 Ford E150 Van was stolen March 24 in the parking lot of Dos Hombres Mexican restaurant in Clifton.
Multiple items were inside the van including debit and credit cards belonging to the victim. Those cards were later used in Utah, investigators say, but it wasn’t clear if the van was also taken to Utah.
The van and suspect were found in Los Angeles after deputies asked the public to take a look at surveillance video.
Charges against the suspect are pending.