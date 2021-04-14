DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver need help searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation. Investigators are searching for the man believed to be involved in the death of Marcus Hall.
Hall was found shot to death at the Ahwahnee Motel on East Colfax Avenue on March 11.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.