DENVER (CBS4) – Enough dry air was able to the infiltrate the Denver metro area Tuesday night to eliminate the chance for snow. That should not be the case starting Wednesday night.

The dry air is expected to control the atmosphere over Denver and the Front Range through at least Wednesday afternoon and some areas will enjoy partial sunshine at times. Neighborhoods that get enough sun should be able to reach at least 50 degrees which is still more than 10 degrees below normal.

While Denver and most of the Front Range missed out on snow Tuesday night, the foothills, mountains, and parts of Northern Colorado did get snow. Fort Collins reported about 1 inch on the grass Wednesday morning while Nederland reported 5 inches.

Many of the ski areas that remain open for the season also reported new snow Wednesday morning with Loveland, Eldora, Ski Cooper, and Snowmass all reporting 3 inches.

A chance for light snow showers in the mountains will continue during the day on Wednesday. Then after 5 p.m., some of the moisture in the mountains may reach east into the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. It could be rain or snow in the metro area but no snow accumulation is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Then a good chance for rain will develop along the urban corridor by Thursday afternoon followed by a good chance for snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Accumulation is possible even at lower elevations with up to 3 inches in Denver and isolated higher amounts around Boulder and Fort Collins.

The storm will take a northerly track along the Wyoming-Colorado state line which is why Fort Collins has the potential for more snow than Denver. Even farther north, parts of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning through 6 p.m. Friday for a total of 6-12 inches of snow including along I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

The storm will finally move east of our region this weekend but it will stay chilly on Saturday. Drier and somewhat warmer weather will arrive on Sunday but it will be quite chilly for any outdoors plans you have early in the day Sunday.