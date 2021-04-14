DENVER (CBS4) – Our first wave of snow didn’t deliver too much to the Front Range, for the most part Denver missed out on the action. We mainly saw a few light snow showers overnight. The heaviest snow stayed in the foothills and northern Colorado.

Our very slow moving area of low pressure will make it’s way into Colorado on Thursday and should be leaving us on Friday afternoon. As this low gets closer and moves through, our snow and rain chances go up significantly. Denver could get a little rain on Thursday afternoon before turning to snow in the evening hours.

The Denver area could see around 2 to 4 inches of snow, with a few areas getting more than that. Remember, this is wet snow so it will be very compact.

The Front Range mountains and foothills will once again be under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning.

They aren’t the only ones who will get a pile up of snow. Our eastern plains could also pick up quite a bit. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for Yuma and Cheyenne counties.

Snow will mostly likely continue through the morning on Friday and possibly into the afternoon, especially for the plains. Lingering wet weather could still stick around through Saturday.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s on Thursday night and stay there through Saturday night. We have a few very chilly days ahead. If you got antsy and planted your flowers already, make sure to bring them in the next few nights.

We dry out a little on Sunday before more wet weather on Monday.