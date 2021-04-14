LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County district court sentenced Darrell Wall to 24 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting five women in Lakewood. Wall lured the victims, at different times, to his van or RV by offering them a ride or a place to sleep.
A woman contacted Lakewood police in October of 2019. She says she was sexually assaulted and identified Wall as her attacker.
Police launched an investigation which yielded more woman saying their were attacked by Wall between June 2018 and November 2019.
It was on Nov. 29, 2019 when an off-duty Lakewood police officer was in Fort Collins and recognized Wall’s van. With the help of Fort Collins police, Wall was then arrested.