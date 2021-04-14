DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock visited the Blair Caldwell Library on Wednesday as Denver Health brought COVID vaccines to Special Olympics athletes. The event provided shots for the athletes, their families, coaches and staff of Special Olympics Colorado.
The vaccination event is part of Denver Health’s commitment to equitable vaccine distribution across the Denver metro area. Athletes 18 and older were eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
“I got to meet so many young athletes here that got a lot out of being able to participate. The relief on their faces, knowing they will be protected in just a few short weeks is really great to see,” said Polis.
Polis said that Denver Health is working on plans to get vaccines to Special Olympics athletes 16 and over, next.