DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment announced days after a continuing CBS4 investigation it will temporarily suspend its ID.me program. Hundreds of Coloradans tells CBS4 they’ve experienced hours-long wait times to verify their identities in order to receive unemployment benefits.
“All claimants now have the option to complete the ID.me identity verification, but the requirement is being phased in over a period of weeks. When you are required to verify your identity using ID.me, you will receive an email from CDLE with instructions, as well as an “Identity Verification” issue on the “Issues and Determinations” screen within your MyUI+ account,” CDLE stated in a new weekly update.
The agency says the program is still necessary because of the high volume of fraudulent activity.
CBS4 received more than 200 emails from frustrated unemployment claimants detailing complaints about the company’s customer service. CBS4 Investigator Kati Weis reported this week the average wait time for someone seeking a trusted referee chat is six hours in the evening and two hours in the morning.READ MORE: PHOTOS: ID Verification Company Shares Pics With CBS4 Of Costume Masks Worn By Unemployment Fraudsters
The CEO of ID.me, Blake Hall, told Weis those wait times will soon be a thing of the past.
CDLE offered these tips to avoid having to wait for a live representative:
- Make sure photos/scans of identity documents are clear and legible (well-lit, not blurry).
- When submitting your video selfies, make sure you are in a well-lit space and turn your phone’s brightness all the way up.
Those who do not have internet or a camera are asked to call 303-536-5615.