GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says charges have been dropped after a Grand Lake bar fight in March. On March 12, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Police Department and Fraser Winter Park Police Department responded to a large bar fight involving 10 to 15 people outside The Lariat Bar at 1121 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake.
Kalia Robledo was initially charged and arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting in public and 2nd-degree assault. Katrina Calvin Braley and Nathalie Brady were issued summonses for disorderly conduct – fighting in public.
As the investigation continued and detectives reviewed the bar's video of the incident, evidence exonerated Robledo. The video also revealed additional suspects.
On April 12, based on the new information, the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office dismissed the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges against Katrina Calvin Braley and Nathalie Brady. The felony charges were also dismissed against Robledo. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the fight is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 970-725-3343.