COVID Restrictions: Summit County To Remain In Level Yellow Until The End Of MayDespite having the fifth-best rate of COVID vaccinations in the state, Summit County also has the highest rate of coronavirus.

Minority Health Month Focuses On Underserved Communities In ColoradoApril is recognized by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services as National Minority Health Month.

Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Visit Site During COVID Vaccinations For Special Olympic AthletesGov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock visited the Blair Caldwell Library on Wednesday as Denver Health brought COVID vaccines to Special Olympics athletes.

Namaste And Popcorn: Yoga, Film On The Rocks, SnowShape Return To Red RocksAfter a year of twists and turns during the coronavirus pandemic, it's time for Red Rocks to welcome visitors once again for its Yoga on the Rocks, Film on the Rocks, and SnowShape Ski Season Fitness.

COVID Restrictions: Denver Lifts Outdoor Face Mask RequirementA Metro Denver Partnership for Health has been created to help map out what happens post-pandemic for Coloradans.

COVID In Colorado Springs: New Shots Advised For Those Vaccinated At SpaNearly 4,000 people who received COVID-19 vaccinations at a Colorado Springs medical spa need to be re-vaccinated because health officials have been unable to verify that the vaccines were properly stored there, the Colorado Department of Public Health said Tuesday.