Parker Family 'Shellshocked' After Being Booted From Flight Over Mask IssueA family from Parker was ordered to deboard a Southwest Airlines flight at Denver International Airport after their toddler couldn't keep wearing his mask.

COVID In Colorado: Appearance Of Brazilian Variant Making State's Medical Community 'A Little Bit Jittery'Colorado health officials are once again reporting a rise in the number of COVID variants in the state, and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says one in particular has doctors on edge.

Colorado Golf Community Loses A Champion: Michael Lee From School Of Mines Dies From COVID-19Michael Lee won four college golf tournaments during his golf career at the Colorado School Of Mines. He died a few months ago from COVID-19 at the age of 28.

Denver Public Schools Calls On Teachers Who Aren't In Currently Classrooms To Return April 26Denver Public Schools is calling some teachers to return to the classrooms before the end of the month. It's a decision some are criticizing saying they are forcing teachers into a dangerous situation.

COVID In Colorado: Counties Prepare Local COVID Dials As State COVID Dial Is Set To ExpireTri-County Health Department is working with other metro Denver agencies to come up with a consistent COVID-19 dial when the state’s COVID dial expires this Friday.

Suncor Announces $12M In Improvements Following Emissions InvestigationSuncor Energy on Monday announced the findings of an independent, third-party investigation into emissions at its Commerce City refinery.