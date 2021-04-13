WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police want to find a man accused of unlawful sexual contact. Police say it happened at a King Soopers near Federal Boulevard and 104th Avenue on March 16.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a Colorado insignia, black joggers and black tennis shoes. He was also wearing a black face mask.
Further details about the crime were not released.
If you have any information on the suspect's identity, you're asked to call Det. Garcia at (303) 658-4109.