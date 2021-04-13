DEVELOPING STORYNuggets guard Jamal Murray will miss the rest of season after he tore his left ACL last night
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Teller County News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Teller County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital overnight after a crash involving a suspected DUI driver. The crash happened late Monday night.

(credit: Teller County)

Investigators say a suspected DUI driver crossed over a median and struck the patrol vehicle head-on. One wheel was practically snapped off and there was a lot of damage to the deputy’s vehicle.

(credit: Teller County)

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. The deputy is in good condition along with the suspect driver. Charges are pending.

(credit: Teller County)

Jennifer McRae