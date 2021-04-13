TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Teller County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital overnight after a crash involving a suspected DUI driver. The crash happened late Monday night.
Investigators say a suspected DUI driver crossed over a median and struck the patrol vehicle head-on. One wheel was practically snapped off and there was a lot of damage to the deputy’s vehicle.
Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. The deputy is in good condition along with the suspect driver. Charges are pending.