(CBS4) – Guard Jamal Murray will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL. The Denver Nuggets released an injury update on Tuesday morning saying: “Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. He will be out indefinitely.”
Murray suffered the injury in the final minute of Monday night’s 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
It’s a big blow for the Nuggets, who have championship aspirations this year after making it to the Western Conference Finals last year. Denver has 18 games remaining in the regular season and is currently the 4th seed in the Western Conference standings.
Murray had missed the previous four games with right knee soreness before playing Monday night. He drove through the lane late in the game and when he tried to elevate his left knee gave out. He was on the floor in obvious pain before being helped back to the locker room.
Murray, who is in his fifth season, was averaging a career-best 21.2 points this season to go with 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
In Murray’s absence, the Nuggets will rely on Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo to run the majority of the offense at point guard.