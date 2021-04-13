Douglas County Opts Out Of Tri-County Health OrderDouglas County commissioners voted to opt out of the Tri-County public health order which would essentially take over after the state's COVID-19 dial expires on April 16.

COVID In Colorado: Counties Join Partnership To Ease Back Into Fully ReopeningWhile state mandates for masks and limits on large-capacity, indoor gatherings remain in place, the state's COVID-19 dial will soon retire.

Colorado Pauses Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment paused the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

COVID In Colorado: All Veterans In Colorado Now Offered VaccineThe VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System says it can now offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans.

Broncos Players Announce They Will Not Take Part In Upcoming Minicamp Without More COVID ProtocolsBroncos players, through an NFLPA statement, say that without more COVID protocols, they will not take part in the team's offseason workout program.

Gov. Jared Polis: Likely To Be 'Days Not Weeks' Before Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Available Again In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis it was likely to be "days not weeks" before the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available again in Colorado.