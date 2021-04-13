Improper Vaccine Storage Forces Coloradans To Get Another RoundColoradans who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic will need to get another round.

Colorado Health Expert Addresses Rising Fears About Johnson & Johnson VaccineAs Colorado paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, experts are concerned people won’t return to getting their dose.

'Less Than 1 In A Million': Colorado Doctor Reassures Those Who've Received The Johnson & Johnson VaccineNow, many are wondering if they’re at risk for blood clots now possibly linked to the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Deals Big Blow To Mountain CommunitiesThe loss of Johnson & Johnson vaccines ahead of the next week could put a strain on sprawling Colorado mountain communities.

COVID In Colorado: Food Pantry Will Close As Older Adults Can Now Safely Shop For ThemselvesA Denver food pantry is getting ready to close and that's a good thing. A decline in COVID cases and the availability of vaccines have allowed the older adults served by the pantry at Kavod Senior Life to get out and shop for themselves.

What You Need To Know About The Johnson And Johnson Vaccine 'Pause'The news that the Johnson & Johnson or "Janssen" Covid vaccine is “being paused” is probably something that makes you a bit nervous, and certainly raises a bunch of questions of what exactly is going on during this roller coaster ride of a seemingly endless pandemic.