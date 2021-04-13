EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic will need to get another round. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says they cannot verify whether the vaccines were viable.
Last week, CDPHE issued a suspension notice for the clinic after they learned the vaccines were not properly stored. Late Tuesday night, the agency says the clinic failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage.
CDPHE outlined the following guidance for Coloradans who visited the clinic:
If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:
- Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and
- Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)
If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below:
- Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and
- Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)
If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:
- Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and
- Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)
For people who received two doses at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic the CDC and CDPHE recommends:
- If you received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days after your last COVID-19 dose.
- If you received two doses of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.
- If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive one additional dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.
The CDC does not recommend people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity, due to lack of clinical data.