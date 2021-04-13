Our unsettled weather pattern really settles in on Tuesday. We’ve had rain and snow in many areas in western Colorado and the foothills already on Tuesday. Snow most likely won’t hit the Denver area until the late night hours on Tuesday or early morning hours on Wednesday.
The Denver area could see 1 to 2 inches of wet, heavy snow. Most won't stick to anything besides grassy areas. The west side of town could see a bit more.
The foothills and high country look to get hit the hardest. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place through 6:00 am on Wednesday.
The foothills and high country look to get hit the hardest. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place through 6:00 am on Wednesday.
Snow will clear quickly on Wednesday morning, but we aren’t done just yet. More snow possible for the mountains on Wednesday afternoon, with a little bit of rain or snow possible in Denver as well in the evening hours. Accumulation will be light.
The next best chance for accumulation will be Thursday night and into Friday as our weather making low pressure system gets closer to Colorado and moves through the state.
A little linger moisture could stick around on Saturday from this system before it finally moves on.