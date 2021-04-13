DENVER (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information into an animal cruelty case. Denver Animal Protection officers say a dog was impounded on April 11 after being found near 6th Avenue and Quitman Street.
Officers say they rushed the dog to Denver Animal Shelter for emergency care. It was severely matted, extremely emaciated and very dirty.READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis: Likely To Be 'Days Not Weeks' Before Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Available Again In Colorado
Officers say the dog had trouble walking and breathing. Unfortunately, the dog was euthanized due to the grave state it was in.READ MORE: Why Colorado Residents May Not Be Suffering As Much From Allergies This Year
Now officers want to find the owner in order to learn more about why the dog was neglected and found in inhumane condition.MORE NEWS: 'Fight For Air Climb' Raises Money For Lung Cancer Research, COVID Action Initiative
If you have more information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.