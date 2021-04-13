Gov. Jared Polis: Likely To Be 'Days Not Weeks' Before Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Available Again In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis it was likely to be "days not weeks" before the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available again in Colorado.

Why Colorado Residents May Not Be Suffering As Much From Allergies This YearSome people in Colorado are reporting that their allergies aren't as bad this spring in comparison to previous years. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says there's a reason for that.

'Fight For Air Climb' Raises Money For Lung Cancer Research, COVID Action InitiativeEvery year, volunteers sign up to climb 2,000 stairs as part of the "Fight for Air Climb" with the American Lung Association. The event is to raise awareness and donations for lung cancer research, and this year, for the association’s COVID Action Initiative as well.

Broncos Players Announce They Will Not Take Part In Upcoming Minicamp Without More COVID ProtocolsBroncos players, through an NFLPA statement, say that without more COVID protocols, they will not take part in the team's offseason workout program.

Colorado Pauses Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment paused the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

Boulder County Adopts New Framework After Colorado's COVID Dial ExpiresThe County of Boulder is on track to move to Level Blue on the COVID-19 dial on Friday.