(CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry has been extended through 2038. The University of Colorado Buffs and Colorado State University Rams will take turns hosting the game in either Boulder or Fort Collins.
There will be some gap years between each contest.
Best news: games are on campus 👏
After the next scheduled September 2023 and 2024 games, the Rams will host in 2029, 2034 and 2038.
CU will host in 2030, 2033 and 2037.