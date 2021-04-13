DENVER (CBS4)– Former CSU Rams receiver Warren Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week. Jackson is in California where he has been preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“It’s been a great journey. I’m just trying to take it all in. I know once the draft happens my life will change forever,” Jackson said of the draft which will start on April 29.

Jackson split time working out in Denver and in California and recently had his pro day at CSU.

“It was a great experience. You get to get out there and perform in front of 24 scouts. That was an amazing feeling,” said Jackson who was the only athlete who worked out at the Pro Day in Fort Collins. “I had to bring my own juice a little bit, but it was a great moment.”

Jackson had 77 catches and more than 1119 receiving yards during his junior season in Fort Collins and decided to opt-out of last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite not playing in 2020, Jackson is hopeful that he caught the attention of some teams during the pre-draft process.

“I was able to get out there and show my ability to high point the ball. It’s been a year since they last saw me, so I wanted to make sure my body is looking great, and I wanted to get out there and show them that I’m a lot faster than what they think.”

The NFL Draft will start on April 29 and will end on Saturday, May 1.