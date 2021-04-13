Colorado Pauses Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment paused the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

COVID In Colorado: Counties Prepare Local COVID Dials As State COVID Dial Is Set To ExpireThe Tri-County Health Department is working with other metro Denver agencies to come up with a consistent COVID-19 dial when the state’s dial expires this Friday.

Parker Family 'Shellshocked' After Being Booted From Flight Over Mask IssueA family from Parker was ordered to deboard a Southwest Airlines flight at Denver International Airport after their toddler couldn't keep wearing his mask.

COVID In Colorado: Appearance Of Brazilian Variant Making State's Medical Community 'A Little Bit Jittery'Colorado health officials are once again reporting a rise in the number of COVID variants in the state, and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says one in particular has doctors on edge.

Colorado Golf Community Loses A Champion: Michael Lee From School Of Mines Dies From COVID-19Michael Lee won four college golf tournaments during his golf career at the Colorado School Of Mines. He died a few months ago from COVID-19 at the age of 28.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Return To Mid-February Level, Positivity Rate Above 5%The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to gradually increase in Colorado.