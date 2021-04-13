DENVER (CBS4) – A very unsettled stretch of weather will get underway today with off and on chances for rain and snow through the end of the week. It’s all because of a large trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere that will hang out over the western U.S. for at least the next five days.

For today we’ll see scattered rain and snow showers through the morning. We should see a brief lull by early afternoon before a larger wave of moisture arrives this evening. Snow is possible through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday, both in the mountains, around Denver and along the Front Range.

The highest totals will be in the higher foothills and along the Continental Divide. Places there could see 4-8 inches by tomorrow morning. A few spots could see 10 inches or more, especially in the higher foothills of Boulder County.

In Denver we except most places to see around an inch, but higher amounts are possible from Boulder to Longmont, Loveland and Fort Collins. Roads below 7,000 feet could become slushy and slick, especially bridges and overpasses. Snowpacked driving conditions are likely tonight above 7,000 feet.

Wednesday will start off with rain and snow in the area but we should see a little break later in the day before another wave of moisture crosses the state for Thursday into Friday. Some of that may linger into Saturday. We’ll start a slow warming and drying trend by early next week.

While the extended forecast looks gloomy it will not rain and snow the entire time. We will have breaks in between each wave of moisture. It will be cloudy and cool for most of the period but this is excellent news for the drought and preserving our mountain snowpack.