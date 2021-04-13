AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System says it can now offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans. They also opened a second walk-in clinic in Colorado Springs.
The first mass vaccination site opened in March at 14280 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora. Officials opened the second site on April 7 at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.
Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Officials say they’ve vaccinated more than 23,000 veterans so far.
Veterans enrolled with VA ECHCS can text "Vaccine" to 53079 to self-schedule their appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by calling 888-336-8262.
Veterans who are not enrolled with VA ECHCS, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients who want a vaccine through this system are asked to sign up here: www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine.