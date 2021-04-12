DENVER (CBS4)– After last year’s devastating wildfires in Colorado, FEMA and other state agencies are hosting a series of webinars for property owners. The webinars will focus on wildfires and offer help to residents about the increased risk that the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires left behind.
The first webinar is Monday afternoon and will focus on increased flood risk in the burn scar areas and how property owners can prepare.
To register for the webinars find the session that interests you:
• Flood After Fire: 12-1 p.m., Monday, April 12
https://ogilvy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lp2D5edgRuqNy1KIwwA2vA
• Wildfire Preparation & Recovery: 12-1 p.m., Wednesday April 14
https://ogilvy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ojQOug5gRU-3xetqE2YnQg
• Flood After Fire: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20
https://ogilvy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WIlCXvWnRlq7LGt4lmLO3Q
• Wildfire Preparation & Recovery: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 21
https://ogilvy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_evALyxW3SvqeoztHAxuA0Q
These presentations will be available in closed caption and ASL format. If you require an alternative format of available information, please submit your request to Region8AccommodationRequest@fema.dhs.gov.
Do you have a question about wildfire or flood risk? Email fema-r8-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.