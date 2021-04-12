LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a missing kayaker on Carter Lake continued for a second day on Monday. A Larimer County Natural Resources Ranger found the kayak overturned in Carter Lake around 2 p.m. Sunday.
A dog wearing a floatation device was discovered uninjured. The missing kayaker is believed to be a 31-year-old male from Loveland.
The search continued Monday and Carter Lake remains closed to the public. Anyone with information about the overturned kayak is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.
The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Loveland Fire Dive Rescue Team, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County Natural Resources, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Berthoud Fire Protection District responded to the area to search for the kayaker.