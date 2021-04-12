BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — An open house in honor of Suzanne Fountain is being held Monday afternoon. Fountain, 59, was among 10 people shot and killed at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on March 22.
Fountain was a very active member of the Denver and Boulder theatre communities.
For the past three years she worked as a financial counselor — helping older Coloradans navigate the Medicare system.
An open house will be held at Rundus Funeral home in Broomfield from 4-7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.