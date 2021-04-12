DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the driver involved in a deadly crash in the Highlands neighborhood on Saturday. Patrick Layden has been arrested in connection with the crash at West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard that left one person dead and a juvenile seriously injured.
Police say that Layden, 49, was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed westbound on 32nd when he crossed the double yellow lines, passed a vehicle prior to entering the intersection at Lowell Boulevard, drove into the intersection against the red light and struck a white Subaru in the intersection.
The probable cause statement from Denver police states that the force of the impact from the crash moved both vehicles to the west of the intersection where seven parked cars were struck as well.
The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the vehicle, a juvenile, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.