CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Northglenn News

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with Northglenn Police are searching for a car and three people connected to a shooting late Sunday night. One person was shot, and is expected to recover.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at 301 Malley Drive at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police found one person with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a black BMW and three Hispanic men in their early-to-mid 20’s. Police believe the victim may have known the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Williams with Northglenn Police at 303-450-8979.

Ben Warwick