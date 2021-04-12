NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with Northglenn Police are searching for a car and three people connected to a shooting late Sunday night. One person was shot, and is expected to recover.
The shooting happened at 301 Malley Drive at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police found one person with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a black BMW and three Hispanic men in their early-to-mid 20’s. Police believe the victim may have known the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Williams with Northglenn Police at 303-450-8979.