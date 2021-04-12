SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters remained on scene of the Knorr Meadows Wildfire burning in Summit County on Monday afternoon. Crews were trying to keep the fire contained in a stack of round hay bales to keep it from spreading into the hay fields.
The fire was sparked just before 1 p.m. when a rancher was burning discarded hay bale wrappers in a drum. The sparks from the fire ignited the dried grass in the Summit County-owned agricultural land.
The fire was fueled by strong, gusty winds and grew several acres before it started burning the hay bales. The burning hay bales sent up plumes of smoke throughout the afternoon.
At the fire’s peak, about 30 firefighters from Summit Fire and Red, White & Blue Fire of Breckenridge fought the blaze, backed by a Summit Fire & EMS medic unit and officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.