U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY (CBS4) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley will address Air Force cadets at the 2021 commencement ceremony next month. The Air Force Academy made the announcement on Monday morning.
General Milley will giver the graduation address for the first time. The Academy normally rotates speakers between the president, the vice president, the secretary of defense, and the secretary of the Air Force.
“General Milley has served in numerous command and staff positions as well as several operational deployments throughout his distinguished Army career,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy Superintendent, said. “Graduating cadets and their loved ones are privileged to have the opportunity to welcome the chairman and hear his thoughts and insights on leadership and service.”
Commencement is set for May 26. Cadets will be allowed three guests for the ceremony. Those guests will be required to sit together for the ceremony in ratios designated by public health orders.
Last year former Vice President Mike Pence addressed cadets at a socially distanced graduation ceremony.