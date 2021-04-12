CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DOTSERO, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed for a crash just west of Dotsero. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure starts at the Canyon Creek exit.

One lane westbound is also closed.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Authorities say the crash is at mile marker 131.

CBS4 viewer Chloe Weiss shared a picture of what appears to be a vehicle on its roof.

(credit: Chloe Weiss)

Colorado State Patrol says there are serious injuries in the “major crash.” They say lanes are expected to be closed for while.

They advise Cottonwood Pass is not an alternative route.

