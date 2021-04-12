DOTSERO, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed for a crash just west of Dotsero. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure starts at the Canyon Creek exit.
One lane westbound is also closed.
Authorities say the crash is at mile marker 131.
CBS4 viewer Chloe Weiss shared a picture of what appears to be a vehicle on its roof.
⛔️MAJOR CRASH / ROAD CLOSURE: I-70 MP 131 (just west of Dotsero). Eastbound remains closed at MP 116 (Glenwood) and one lane westbound.
There are serious injuries involved in this crash and we anticipate the road to be closed for a while for investigation. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/47ZMzeJRwN
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 13, 2021
Colorado State Patrol says there are serious injuries in the "major crash." They say lanes are expected to be closed for while.

They advise Cottonwood Pass is not an alternative route.
They advise Cottonwood Pass is not an alternative route.