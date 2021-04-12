Our second full week of April will be a wet and chilly week across Colorado. A very slow moving system will gradually make it’s way toward our state by the end of the week, but until it gets here we will see numerous chances for rain and snow.
The two best chances for snow will be Tuesday night and Thursday night into Friday morning. The first round looks to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Denver area, with a bit more on the west side of town. The foothills could see 4 to 8 inches, with much more likely in the mountains.
Wednesday and into Thursday will be cool and cloudy, with light rain or snow possible.
The next bigger wave will come in on Thursday afternoon/evening. This one could bring a bit more, possibly 2 to 4 inches for the Denver area.
This will be wet, heavy Spring snow. So a lot of it won't stick to concrete areas for the Front Range.
Temperatures stay in the 40s all week, with overnight lows below freezing many nights. This is will we always suggest not doing your spring planting in April, as many freezing nights are still ahead.