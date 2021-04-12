DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools will offer six COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible students who want one. Teenagers 16 years and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, however they need to have parental consent.
The school district partnered with Denver Health to organize clinics for the next three weekends at the following times and locations:
- Evie Dennis Campus: First dose – Saturday, April 17; second dose – Saturday, May 8.
- Abraham Lincoln High School: First dose – Sunday, April 18; second dose – Sunday, May 9.
- South High School: First dose – Saturday, April 24; second dose – Saturday, May 15.
- Manual High School: First dose – Sunday, April 25; second dose – Sunday, May 16.
- North High School: First dose – Saturday, May 1; second dose – Saturday, May 22.
- East High School: First dose – Sunday, May 2; second dose – Sunday, May 23.
Appointments are required.
School district officials ask students to talk with their personal health provider about any questions about the vaccine. While students might be asked to provide personal health insurance information at the clinic, the vaccine is free, and health insurance is not required.
Any student who has more questions can call the School Based Health Centers at 303-602-8958. They can also visit the school’s webpage on vaccine information.MORE NEWS: 'Still Some Anxiety': Principal Helps Organize COVID Vaccine Clinic For Students
Thomas Jefferson High School is also hosting a vaccine drive-up clinic on Saturday, April 24.