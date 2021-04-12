CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to investigate a deadly crash that involved one vehicle. The crash happened overnight on Speer Boulevard at Elitch Circle.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. One person died. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

