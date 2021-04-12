DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to investigate a deadly crash that involved one vehicle. The crash happened overnight on Speer Boulevard at Elitch Circle.
Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. One person died. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

CORRECTION: This crash involved a single vehicle. Both transported people sustained what appears to be non life threatening injuries. SB Speer remains closed at I-25 at this time.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 12, 2021