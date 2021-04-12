DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors will vote on whether to allow marijuana delivery services at their regular city council meeting on Monday. The proposed bill would allow marijuana businesses to apply for new kinds of licenses including hospitality and delivery licenses.
Dispensaries would apply for a permit to allow delivery to homes between 8:00 a.m. and midnight. Customer’s IDs would be scanned at the delivery site. Delivery drivers would be required to carry and display their permits with them at all times while making deliveries. Caps would be set at $5,000 worth of retail cannabis. Deliveries would also be capped at one per person per household per day.
The delivery would only be allowed through third parties at first. Advertising will not be allowed on vehicles.
In December, Aurora passed a similar bill.