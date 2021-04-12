COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating 150 years this year. And to celebrate, the city is asking the public to share pictures to celebrate its history.
Colorado Springs is calling it the “Then And Now Challenge.” The city wants people to submit pictures on social media which show views from the same local areas like parks, neighborhoods and events then and now.
Mike Pach of 3 Peaks Photography, a local photographer, will have his own “Then and Now” photo exhibit which opens at the Pikes Peak Library on July 8.