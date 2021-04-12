(CBS4)– In 17 days, the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will happen in Cleveland, Ohio and one CBS Sports mock draft has the Denver Broncos signaling a change at quarterback with the selection of Justin Fields.

Josh Edwards has the Broncos moving up two spots to the No. 7 pick in the first round in a trade with the Detroit Lions to select Fields. Edwards believes the Broncos would benefit greatly with this pick as the Ohio State prospect drops into their lap.

“Denver gets aggressive and trades up just two spots to get a quarterback. It is an ideal situation for a team that was patient watching others around it make all of the difficult decisions,” Edwards writes. “If Fields is successful as Lamar Jackson — the fifth quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft — then it will be a huge success for the AFC West franchise.”

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso also has the Broncos drafting Fields, but at their current draft position with the No. 9 pick.

Fields threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games with the Buckeyes, leading them to the National Championship Game last season. The other mock drafts have the Broncos adding depth to their defense in the first round.

Ryan Wilson has the Broncos selecting Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

“Surtain is one of the most polished players in this class, and while the Broncos signed Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, Fuller signed a one-year deal, and Bryce Callahan’s contract will also expire after the 2021 season,” Wilson writes.

Also, Pete Prisco has Denver selecting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 through May 1.