LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — An iconic Colorado restaurant has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The owners of Casa Bonita filed papers in Arizona last week.
Chapter 11 gives a business the chance to reorganize their debt and pay creditors over time. The court documents do not specify how much the company owes.
Casa Bonita is famous for its bright pink facade, cave divers who jump from a three-story indoor waterfall, Mariachi music and skits featuring someone in a gorilla costume.
Just last month, owners announced Casa Bonita would re-open “soon.”
The restaurant, which opened in 1974, shut its doors in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.