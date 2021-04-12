DENVER (CBS4) – The family of the man who was hit and killed in a dramatic crash at 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard identified him as Brad Brubaker. They say a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

The fundraiser states Brubaker was with his young daughter when their white Subaru was violently hit by a black Acura on April 9. The little girl ended up in an ICU, but police have said she is expected to survive.

Denver police say the suspect, Patrick Layden, ran a red light. Laydan has a history of driving infractions dating back decades, including DUI arrests in 1999 and 2000.

Layden was booked into jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and released. Two people at his address in Denver declined comment and referred CBS4 to an attorney, who did not return our call.

Police say he passed a car in a no passing zone before reaching the intersection, where he broadsided the Subaru with Brubaker and his daughter inside.

Delivery driver Ryan Fraser saw the car zip past.

“He was driving straight down the middle of this street… Probably about 80 miles an hour and blew through this intersection and t-boned a car that was crossing on a green.”

”I looked outside of my kitchen and everyone was just running outside. So I thought it was gunshots initially and then everyone just ran down the street. And I saw tires rolling up the street and really mangled cars,” said Simonne Burke, owner of Mead Street Provisions. “They flipped the car over. They were trying to open doors… Everyone was here to help.”.

People have begun to leave flowers and messages of support at the intersection.

“The victim of this tragedy was an incredible father and a beloved member of the community. He could usually be found outside helping his kids catch roly-polies or playing a game of tag, or lending a helping hand to his neighbors,” reads the fundraiser. “The family lives near the scene of the accident and is a mainstay of our community. Anyone living nearby has probably seen them at the neighborhood’s restaurants and farmers market or heard the kids giggling as they walk the family dog.”

Brubaker’s family released this statement:

“We are completely heartbroken and devastated about the loss of Brad Brubaker. Right now, we are focusing all of our energy on Brad’s daughter and her healing. Thank you to everyone in the community, first responders, and the hospital staff for all they have done to support our family. We are asking for privacy at this time so we can grieve and heal.”