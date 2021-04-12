COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Five men were arrested in an undercover investigation into child prostitution in Colorado Springs in February. Police say one of the suspects also conspired to rob the underage sex worker. A sixth man also accused of conspiring to rob an underage sex worker was also arrested in the case.
The suspects have been identified as:
- Patrick Martin, 32, Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class Three Felony)
- Joseph Dimes, 31, Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class Three Felony)
- Nicholas Fernandez, 42, Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class Three Felony)
- Nathanael Martens, 27, Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class Three Felony), Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (Class Four Felony), and Conspiracy – to commit Robbery (Class Six Felony)
- James Harry, 31, Soliciting for Child Prostitution (Class Three Felony)
Johnathan Guenther, 67, is charged with Conspiracy – to commit Robbery (Class Six Felony).
All six suspects have been booked into the El Paso County Jail.
The release of these arrests was delayed until now due to the on-going investigations, officials said.
“Protecting children is one of our highest priorities and these arrests send a message to those who seek to prey on children, will find you and bring you to justice,” said Steven Cagen, special agent in charge, HSI Denver.