SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighting crews at the scene of a small wildland fire the Summit County landfill are being held back while flames are “heading up into the trees,” according to a fire department spokesman Sunday afternoon.
Steve Lipsher of Summit Fire & EMS said wind was blowing down trees in the area. For that reason, a firefighting aircraft was being called in.
“We are not comfortable putting firefighters in there,” Lipsher told CBS4.
The type of aircraft was not specified.
Expect delays along Highway 6 near the Summit County landfill due to a wildland fire that started this afternoon. @Summit_Fire crews are on scene with air resources enroute.#COwildfire pic.twitter.com/yOvVg29in6
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 11, 2021
The fire is located north of Highway 6 (Loveland Pass Road) midway between the Keystone Resort and Lake Dillon.
A shooting range is next to the landfill property as well, Lipsher confirmed.
As of 3 p.m., the fire measures between two and two-and-a-half acres. Lipsher said.
