By Logan Smith

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighting crews at the scene of a small wildland fire the Summit County landfill are being held back while flames are “heading up into the trees,” according to a fire department spokesman Sunday afternoon.

Steve Lipsher of Summit Fire & EMS said wind was blowing down trees in the area. For that reason, a firefighting aircraft was being called in.

“We are not comfortable putting firefighters in there,” Lipsher told CBS4.

The type of aircraft was not specified.

The fire is located north of Highway 6 (Loveland Pass Road) midway between the Keystone Resort and Lake Dillon.

A shooting range is next to the landfill property as well, Lipsher confirmed.

As of 3 p.m., the fire measures between two and two-and-a-half acres. Lipsher said.

 

