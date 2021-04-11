CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– This spring many high schools are hoping to bring back prom. While student safety is a top priority during the coronavirus pandemic, so is looking stylish for the magical night.

Be Happy Boutique is making sure that every young woman who wants a beautiful dress to wear to prom can have one, regardless of how much money they have in their budget. The Be Happy Boutique opened Friday at the Outlets at Castle Rock. It’s run by the organization, Rylie’s ARK (Acts of Random Kindness).

The organization was created in honor of Rylie Guentensberger. Rylie was 12 years old when she was hit by a car while inside a store in Parker. She later died in the hospital.

The Be Happy Boutique has hundreds of formal dresses available for whatever price the shopper can pay, even if that means the dress is free.

“We want them to know that although there can be obstacles to getting to prom, expensive dresses and all the trappings, we want to take a way that obstacle and give them a chance to shine and feel joyful and feel beautiful without any obstacles,” said Meghann Guentensberger, Rylie’s mother.

The Be Happy Boutique is April 9 through April 18 at the Outlets at Castle Rock next to the Van’s Outlet. They have more than 600 dresses, all styles and sizes, along with shoes and other accessories.

The goal is to remove the obstacles associated with the cost of prom dresses, ensure that every girl has the chance to experience the joy of prom and create an experience that will change the outlook girls have about themselves and what is possible in their lives.

