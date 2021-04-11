DENVER (CBS4) – Tickets to Rockies games in April are now up for grabs. The team announced on Sunday remaining home games at Coors Field are now for sale.
“Coors Field is better with you,” the team stated on social media. “We can’t wait to see you soon!”
Only games for the team’s first homestand were available prior to the announcement. The team opened gates for its home opener on April 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The State of Colorado approved a 42.6% capacity variance, which amounts to more than 21,000 fans in the stands.
To avoid lines and maintain social distancing, fans should arrive early and go to the gate shown on their digital ticket. Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16”x16”x8” can be brought into the ballpark.READ MORE: 'We Needed This': Vendors Celebrate Business Boost From Rockies Opening Day
Once inside the gates, fans will notice numerous social distancing dots and directional arrows on the ground, as well as hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse.
All transactions at retail stores and concession stands will be cashless from now on. In the stands, fans will be seated in pods of two to four people. Mask wearing will be required, except while eating and drinking.
The team will face the New York Mets, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies starting April 16 through April 25.MORE NEWS: Tickets To Rockies Games In April
According to its website, the team will announce tickets for May homestands at a later date.