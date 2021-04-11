DENVER (CBS4) – Juniors at Bruce Randolph planted their new school garden just in time for Earth Day on April 22. The garden help provide healthy options to students.
It's part of the Denver Public School district's agriculture program. Officials say they use the garden to help include education about food into STEM education.
The students filled up planters with potting soil and seeds for fruits, vegetables and herbs.
"What's important about this in this community is that it's a food desert. A lot of our students live in a place without ready access to fresh fruits and vegetables. It's also a place where the soil is incredibly polluted. So our students are learning about how to actually plane a raised garden and how to raise their own food," said Melissa Boyd, the principal at Bruce Randolph.
The students will be able to take food home to their families. Colorado State University partnered with DPS to make the garden come to life.