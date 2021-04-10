LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 287 was closed for hours Saturday morning for a crash that killed two people. Colorado State Patrol and Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near Niwot Road south of Longmont.
Southbound and northbound lanes were closed at around 7 a.m. between Niwot Road and Highway 52. Lanes remain closed, authorities say.
Boulder County officials say one vehicle crossed into opposite lanes and crashed head on with another vehicle. Details about the vehicles were not released.
CSP says the drivers both died and were the only people inside the vehicles. They add one of the victims is a 68-year-old man. Details about the other driver were not yet released.