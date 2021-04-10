DENVER(CBS)- We have a split weekend underway. Half warm and half cool! High pressure over the southwest will deliver a warmer drier air pattern over the state along with less wind. Temperatures will warm above normal for most of the state with breezy conditions expected in most areas. The wind that does return should not be as strong as Friday and Thursday’s gusts.

There are a few spots left in the state where the Fire Danger is high on Saturday. Including the northwest corner, the Four Corners area and the San Luis Valley through the evening.

There is a cold front moving through the Pacific Northwest that should swoop through the central Rockies on Sunday. This unfortunately, will ramp up the gusty winds and also cool our temperatures across northeastern Colorado. Most of the rain and snow with this system will be confined to Wyoming and Nebraska north into the Dakotas. There may be a few light snow showers in the northern mountains along with an increase of afternoon clouds for Denver. But, overall the front will be mostly dry for our state.

Looking ahead, we have a major change in the weather pattern beginning on Tuesday with a return of snow to the mountains and a possible rain/snow mix over the Denver metro area. This cooler and wetter pattern will hold on thru Friday of next week.